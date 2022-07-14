Comparing Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) & Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harvard Bioscience and Seer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Seer 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seer has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.26%. Given Seer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Seer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -5.38% 9.06% 4.55% Seer -794.43% -15.44% -14.71%

Risk and Volatility

Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Seer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $118.90 million 1.27 -$290,000.00 ($0.16) -22.81 Seer $6.62 million 100.92 -$71.17 million ($1.27) -8.43

Harvard Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Harvard Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seer beats Harvard Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments. It also engages in the development and manufacture of precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, which cover data acquisition systems with custom amplifier configurations for cellular analysis, micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and vitro-systems for extracellular recordings; and offers preclinical products. The company markets its products through sales organizations, websites, catalogs, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories, as well as to contract research organizations, academic labs, and government researchers. It primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, DSI, Ponemah, Buxco, Biochrom, BTX, and MCS brand names. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Seer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.