Comparing Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) and Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) and Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kaiser Group and Heritage-Crystal Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 0 4 0 3.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus target price of $39.25, indicating a potential upside of 46.46%. Given Heritage-Crystal Clean’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage-Crystal Clean is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kaiser Group and Heritage-Crystal Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A Heritage-Crystal Clean 11.76% 19.68% 12.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaiser Group and Heritage-Crystal Clean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heritage-Crystal Clean $515.33 million 1.26 $60.95 million $2.74 9.78

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Kaiser Group.

Volatility and Risk

Kaiser Group has a beta of -30.72, indicating that its share price is 3,172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats Kaiser Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaiser Group (Get Rating)

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, wastewater vacuum, antifreeze recycling, and field services. The Oil Business segment engages in the collection of used oil, the sale of recycled fuel oil, and used oil filter removal and disposal activities, as well as the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. The company also collects and disposes wastewater. As of January 1, 2022, it operated through 91 branches serving approximately 95,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

