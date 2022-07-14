Comparing Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) & Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Groove Botanicals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.08 billion 4.06 $417.28 million $2.87 6.84 Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Groove Botanicals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 6 0 2.55 Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $26.05, indicating a potential upside of 32.77%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 41.80% 55.08% 32.14% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Groove Botanicals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2021, the company's assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 4,71,263 net acres, including 23,785 net acres in Karnes and 4,47,478 net acres in the Giddings area, as well as holds 1,292 net wells with a total production capacity of 66.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Groove Botanicals (Get Rating)

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

