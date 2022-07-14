Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-$2.48 EPS.
NYSE:CAG opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,599,000 after buying an additional 106,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,208,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,139,000 after buying an additional 139,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
