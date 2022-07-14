Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $322.50

Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 322.50 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 322.50 ($3.84), with a volume of 17317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($3.92).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.31) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.76) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conduit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 536.25 ($6.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £536.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 340.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 380.86.

In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($41,270.22).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

