Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $461.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

