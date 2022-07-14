Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.44

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $14.04. Consolidated Water shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 22,876 shares traded.

CWCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

In other news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $76,290.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,282.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

