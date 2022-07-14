Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.67

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 1311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of research firms have commented on CLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $771.06 million, a P/E ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

