Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.67

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 1311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $771.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 2.74.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 662,216 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $13,499,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after acquiring an additional 370,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 805,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 323,871 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

