Cormark Comments on Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$49.92 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$3.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.20 and a 52 week high of C$6.59. The firm has a market cap of C$870.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.00.

Orla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.