Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Short Interest Down 66.1% in June

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of COOLW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOLW. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.
