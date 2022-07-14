Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 64.1% in June

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $14.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
