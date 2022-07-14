Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $298,028,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $328.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $109.30 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

