Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $9.53 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,250.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2,531.92.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

