Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.85.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coty by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,552,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

