Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Mosaic has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,358 shares of company stock worth $3,654,151. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

