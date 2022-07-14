Critical Analysis: NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) & Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get NEXGEL alerts:

This table compares NEXGEL and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL N/A N/A N/A Dynatronics 1.11% 2.99% 1.31%

2.0% of NEXGEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Dynatronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NEXGEL and Dynatronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

NEXGEL currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.74%. Dynatronics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 346.56%. Given Dynatronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than NEXGEL.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NEXGEL and Dynatronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $1.55 million 6.61 N/A N/A N/A Dynatronics $47.80 million 0.26 $2.00 million $0.00 -67,180.10

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL.

Summary

Dynatronics beats NEXGEL on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXGEL (Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company provides therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. It also offers power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, and other related equipment. In addition, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubings, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.