Critical Comparison: Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) versus Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sono-Tek and Novonix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 6.75 $2.54 million $0.16 45.94 Novonix $3.91 million 127.70 -$13.51 million N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.84% 11.91% 8.88% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sono-Tek and Novonix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Novonix on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About Novonix (Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. Novonix Limited has strategic alliance with Harper International Corporation to develop specialized furnace technology that would enhance Novonix's synthetic graphite manufacturing process; and partnership with Emera Technologies to develop and manufacture energy storage systems for community microgrids. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

