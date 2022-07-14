Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Up 6,733.3% in June

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 6,733.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
COIHY stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. Croda International has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $71.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3263 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th.
About Croda International (Get Rating)
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
