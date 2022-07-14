Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Up 6,733.3% in June

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 6,733.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

COIHY stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. Croda International has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $71.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3263 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($78.50) to GBX 6,000 ($71.36) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,000.00.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

