Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.26. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 884 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58. The firm has a market cap of C$18.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.95 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

