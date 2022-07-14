Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 58,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $461.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

