Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.07.

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $255,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

