Cwm LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,906,404.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

DAR opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

