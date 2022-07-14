Cwm LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $214.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

