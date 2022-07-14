Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.01. Cyren shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 120,869 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cyren ( NASDAQ:CYRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 85.30% and a negative return on equity of 125.40%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyren stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cyren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

