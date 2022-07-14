D.R. Horton (DHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.54 per share for the quarter. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $73.76 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 611.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,462.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

