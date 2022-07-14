DA Davidson Comments on Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $4.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 59.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after buying an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 48.3% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 142,384 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

