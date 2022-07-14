Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 78.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

