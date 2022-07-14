Detalus Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.2% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 58,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% in the first quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.23. The firm has a market cap of $461.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

