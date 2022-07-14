DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) Shares Down 0.1%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.79. 6,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 98,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

