Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,044 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Diodes worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.22. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile (Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.