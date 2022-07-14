Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $210.10

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210.10 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 213.03 ($2.53), with a volume of 5364319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.40 ($2.81).

DLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.92) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.40) to GBX 315 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($3.98) to GBX 300 ($3.57) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 321.67 ($3.83).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.90. The stock has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 985.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

