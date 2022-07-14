Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Trading Up 1.9%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 11,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.