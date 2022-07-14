Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Shares Up 0.7%

Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51. 29 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

