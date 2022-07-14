Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.16

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.16 and traded as high as C$77.05. Dollarama shares last traded at C$76.47, with a volume of 709,339 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

In related news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

