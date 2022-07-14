Donald Robert Njegovan Purchases 4,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Donald Robert Njegovan bought 4,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$10,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,260.

OSK opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.33 and a twelve month high of C$5.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$936.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.43.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.0405776 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

