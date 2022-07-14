Dover (DOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Dover to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Dover has set its FY 2022 guidance at $8.450-$8.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $8.45-8.65 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.95. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dover from $166.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Dover by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

