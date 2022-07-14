Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.75.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $912,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 136,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $10,312,320.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,361,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,118,429.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 176,633 shares of company stock valued at $13,833,272 and sold 115,647 shares valued at $11,341,352. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $5,450,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

