Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $9.42. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 10,668 shares.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after buying an additional 1,207,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 427,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 813,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 298,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $510.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.14.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

