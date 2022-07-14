Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $9.42. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 10,668 shares.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 813,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 298,538 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $510.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19. Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.