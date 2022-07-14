Earth Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Earth Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 37,900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,605,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Earth Life Sciences stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Earth Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Earth Life Sciences Inc operates in transportation software market. The company also provides an online ordering and offline health service matching trading platform. It operates primarily in North America. Earth Life Sciences Inc is based in Reno, Nevada.

