East West Bancorp (EWBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EWBC stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 33,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,382,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

