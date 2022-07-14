Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,284 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $461.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

