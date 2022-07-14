Eaton Co. plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.45. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of ETN opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.