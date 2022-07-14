ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
ECN Capital stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
