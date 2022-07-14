Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on WANdisco plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WANSF)

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of WANdisco in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Mestemacher anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for WANdisco’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for WANdisco’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
WANSF stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. WANdisco has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.
WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WANdisco (WANSF)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.