Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on WANdisco plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WANSF)

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of WANdisco in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Mestemacher anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for WANdisco’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for WANdisco’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

WANSF stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. WANdisco has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

