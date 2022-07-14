Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.60

Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €8.60 ($8.60) and traded as high as €10.56 ($10.56). Electricité de France shares last traded at €10.23 ($10.23), with a volume of 13,101,788 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of €8.37 and a 200 day moving average of €8.60.
About Electricité de France (EPA:EDF)
