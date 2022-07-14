Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Down 64.4% in June

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.03. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

