Elite Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

