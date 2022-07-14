Emerald Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 145,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

